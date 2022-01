Law Week’s quarterly deals list serves as a metric on deal flow, listing the top deals and transactions among Colorado law firms. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Take the survey here.

The information you provide may or may not be used in the publication of our August flipbook.

To see other upcoming surveys, visit the Law Week Colorado survey page.

