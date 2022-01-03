Law Week’s quarterly deals list serves as a metric on deal flow, listing the top deals and transactions among Colorado law firms. Have a Big Deals submission for this quarter? The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The information you provide may or may not be used in the publication of our February flipbook.

The survey shouldn’t take more than five minutes to complete. If you have questions about the survey or if you are having technical difficulties, please contact the Law Week newsroom at [email protected] or call 303-292-1212.

Take the survey here.

