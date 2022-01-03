Each year, Law Week Colorado surveys law firms and corporate law departments to help find the best of the best among rising stars in the legal community. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022. The information you provide may or may not be used in the publication of our March flipbook.

The survey shouldn’t take more than five minutes to complete. If you have questions about the survey or if you are having technical difficulties, please contact the Law Week newsroom at 303-292-1212 or [email protected]

Take the survey here.

