If you’re looking for a list of the stand-out attorneys, there is no shortage of places to look, factoring in rankings, awards and referral services. But for the true boots-on-the-ground look at the local market, we ask local attorneys. Law Week asks members of the local community to weigh in on who they think is the best in dozens of categories, from best litigator to best courier.

Barrister’s Best is open to all members of the Colorado legal community, and you don’t need to complete the entire survey in order to weigh in.

The deadline for submissions is 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The information you provide may or may not be used in our October special edition.

Please only fill out the survey once. Repeat submissions are not accepted.

Take the survey here.

To see other upcoming surveys, visit the Law Week Colorado survey page.

https://zp-pdl.com/emergency-payday-loans.php

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

