2023 Colorado 200

The Colorado 200 is Law Week Colorado’s annual listing of the largest 200 Colorado law firms by employment. It’s one of the newspaper’s biggest issues of the year. But even if you work for a small firm that’s not on the Colorado 200, we ask that you please still take the survey — your information helps us better understand where attorneys are working and what the demographics of Colorado law firms look like. Take the survey.

The deadline for this survey is 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The information you provide may or may not be used in our December special edition.

To see other upcoming surveys, visit the Law Week Colorado survey page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

