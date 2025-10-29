Hall Booth Smith, P.C. (HBS) announced that Rebecca Nicole has joined the firm’s Denver office as Of Counsel. Rebecca brings more than 15 years of litigation experience to HBS, further strengthening the firm’s growing presence in Colorado and deepening its capabilities in health care and medical malpractice defense.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to our expanding Denver team,” said John E. Hall, Jr., founding partner of Hall Booth Smith. “Her extensive experience in medical malpractice and health care litigation adds tremendous depth to our local practice and supports the continued growth of our Denver office as a leader in serving the region’s health care community.”





Rebecca focuses her practice on medical negligence, representing providers, hospitals, insurers, and pharmaceutical companies in complex cases. She also advises clients on FDA regulatory compliance, and has supported life sciences clients in products liability actions, synthesizing clinical trial data and preparing medical experts across the country. In addition to her health care experience, Rebecca handles complex commercial disputes involving employment, insurance, construction defects, and intellectual property matters.

Outside her private practice, Rebecca is deeply committed to pro bono advocacy and community service. She has served as a court-appointed Guardian ad Litem representing minors’ best interests in restraining order and divorce proceedings and received national recognition from the American Bar Association winning its Pro Bono Publico Award for her child advocacy work.

Rebecca earned her J.D. from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in French from the University of Arizona, as well as a Certificate of International Studies from Tulane University after studying in Paris, France.

