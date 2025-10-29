Segal McCambridge announces the opening of its new office in Denver, Colorado, marking the firm’s 20th office and continued growth in key regions throughout the United States. The Colorado office, located at 8310 South Valley Highway, third floor, Englewood, Colorado 80112, will be led by Shareholder Daniel DiLizia.

With over 10 years of experience, DiLizia is an insurance litigator who has a dedicated and detailed approach to leading legal teams and operations. DiLizia has an extensive background, having worked in-house as an attorney at a large national insurance company, as Assistant Attorney General for the Texas Attorney General, and has practiced in Colorado, Texas, and Arizona.





“The new office in Colorado follows a tremendous year of growth in 2025 for the firm as we expanded our offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Tulsa,” said Jason P. Eckerly, Managing Shareholder of Segal McCambridge. “With Colorado’s evolving business landscape, high-demand industries, and unique opportunities for lawyers to provide tailored insights, Segal McCambridge is excited to establish a Colorado presence with our skilled litigators who bring an elevated level of understanding and creative solutions to our clients’ most pressing issues.”

DiLizia received his juris doctor from the University of Tulsa College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. He is an active public speaker and author, as well as a member of the Colorado Bar Association Insurance Committee, the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association, and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM).

“I am honored to lead the firm’s expansion into Colorado,” said Shareholder Daniel DiLizia. “The Colorado office is an opportunity to provide high-impact legal solutions and collaborate with colleagues in the firm’s other offices in strengthened ways to create successful outcomes for clients in Colorado and beyond.”

About Segal McCambridge

Segal McCambridge has built a reputation as a national law firm of accomplished trial attorneys for almost four decades. Founded in 1986, the firm has grown from a four-lawyer shop in Chicago to a firm with 20 offices nationwide. The firm routinely counsels and defends clients, including Fortune 500 companies, corporations, and individuals, across the United States in complex litigation matters including, but not limited to: asbestos, class action, construction, employment, environmental, food and beverage, insurance coverage and bad faith, life sciences, product liability, professional liability, technology and cyber risk, transportation, and warranty.