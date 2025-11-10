Kristen Carpenter, J.D., Council Tree Professor of Law and Director of the American Indian Law Program at Colorado Law, has been named a Distinguished Professor—the highest honor bestowed upon faculty across the four-campus University of Colorado system.

A globally recognized scholar and advocate, Professor Carpenter’s work in property, human rights, and Indigenous Peoples’ law has transformed both theory and practice. From advancing protections for sacred sites and cultural heritage to shaping international frameworks through the United Nations and U.S. federal policy, her scholarship and service have influenced courts, legislatures, and communities around the world.





At Colorado Law, Carpenter has built one of the nation’s leading centers for Indigenous law and governance, while inspiring countless students through her teaching, mentorship, and commitment to justice. Her approach connects the classroom to real-world impact, helping meet the needs of Indigenous Peoples, advancing self-determination, and preparing the next generation of advocates and changemakers.We couldn’t be prouder to celebrate this well-deserved recognition—and to look ahead to all the ways Professor Carpenter’s vision and dedication will continue to strengthen our community and the world beyond.

Professor Carpenter said, “I thank everyone who has made it possible for American Indian and Indigenous Peoples Law to flourish at the University of Colorado, especially current faculty, staff, and students; current and recent Law School Deans Innis, Anaya, Weiser, Getches, and Bruff; those who serve or served on the AILP Faculty including Rick Collins, Jerilyn Decoteau, Carla Fredericks, Bob Golten, Sarah Krakoff, Joan Policastri, Vanessa Racehorse, Christina Stanton, Jill Tompkins, Chase Velasquez, and Charles Wilkinson; our AILP fellows and alumni; colleagues at the Native American Rights Fund, in tribal governments, and beyond. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with generous individuals and communities around the world.”