Kilpatrick announces the addition of Craig Schuenemann, Counsel, to its Complex Commercial Litigation Team. Mr. Schuenemann comes to Kilpatrick from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.

“We welcome Craig to Kilpatrick,” said Justin Krieger, Managing Partner of the firm’s Denver office. “Craig’s national practice will benefit firm clients throughout the Rocky Mountain region. This strategic addition enhances the depth to our litigation bench in the growing Denver office.”





Mr. Schuenemann has 15+ years of experience representing commercial entities in complex litigation of tort, breach of contract, and construction actions. He also brings an extensive background working on a wide range of financial services litigation matters, including the recovery of collateral, enforcement of guarantees, and defense of wrongful foreclosure claims. Mr. Schuenemann represents national banks, real estate investment entities, energy companies and corporations in proceedings before federal bankruptcy courts. He has expertise representing secured creditors in all aspects of the bankruptcy process, and frequently counsels clients on receiverships, workouts, and distressed transactions.

