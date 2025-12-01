Holland & Hart LLP announced the election of 14 new partners effective January 1, 2026: William “Bill” Caile, Eben Clark, Kody Condos, Cindy DeLancey, John “J.T.” Lomenick, Amber Lunn, April Medley, Erica Medley, Brit Merrill, Erin Nave, Jolly Northrop, Richard Robinson, Erik Stegemiller, and Ying Wang. In addition, Brian Sullivan will be elevated to the role of Principal, Patent Agent.

“We are delighted to welcome these outstanding professionals to our partnership, each bringing fresh perspectives and proven expertise that will build upon Holland & Hart’s tradition of excellence in client service,” said Chris Balch, Firm Chair. “As our industry embraces new technologies and innovative approaches to legal practice, these rising leaders are well positioned to help the firm and our clients capitalize on emerging opportunities.”





About Holland & Hart

Holland & Hart is a full-service law firm with more than 500 lawyers in 14 offices. For more information, visit hollandhart.com.