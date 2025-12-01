Kilpatrick announced the election of 14 members to its partnership effective January 1, 2026. In addition, nine attorneys have been elevated to Counsel.

“This class exemplifies the Firm’s commitment to outstanding client service,” said Roger Wylie, Kilpatrick Managing Partner. “Each of them brings a keen, strategic perspective in being a true business partner with the iconic brands, trailblazing corporate entities, and expanding organizations we represent around the globe. Congratulations to each of them.”





Patent Litigation attorney Kevin Bell was elected partner in Denver. He focuses his practice on patent litigation, trademark litigation, and complex business litigation. Kevin has extensive experience in all aspects of federal district court litigation and International Trade Commission (ITC) investigations and trials.

The firm elevated nine attorneys to Counsel including patent attorney Leland Black in Denver. She focuses her practice on patent prosecution, post-grant proceedings, IP strategy, and IP portfolio management for corporations, leading universities, and research institutions in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology fields.

About Kilpatrick

Kilpatrick is trusted counsel to the world’s most innovative companies. Kilpatrick’s Denver office comprises one of the largest concentrations of intellectual property attorneys in the state of Colorado. Clients range from small, Colorado-based startups to large, multinational corporations with sophisticated global intellectual property portfolios.