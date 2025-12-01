Squire Patton Boggs is pleased to announce that Allison Woolston has joined the firm’s global Environmental, Safety & Health Practice Group as Of Counsel, based in Denver.

Ms. Woolston brings more than a decade of executive and in-house legal experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Caerus Oil and Gas LLC. Her expertise spans C-suite leadership, governance, risk management, government affairs, legal strategy, and human resources. She also has extensive experience in acquisitions and divestitures, and in managing the complexities of highly regulated industries.





“Allison’s deep understanding of the oil and gas industry, combined with her years working in senior in-house roles, will be invaluable to our clients navigating today’s complex energy landscape,” said Peter Gould, Denver Managing Partner and global chair of Squire Patton Boggs’ Environmental, Safety & Health Practice Group. “She is a solid addition to our team, and we are delighted to welcome her to the firm.”

Ms. Woolston earned her JD from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and her BA from Dartmouth College. She was the first woman Chair of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association.