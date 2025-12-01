Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP is pleased to announce that Laura Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Environmental & Public Lands Group. Williams is admitted to practice in Texas. She is not yet admitted to practice in Colorado.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laura to our team,” said Jonathan Rauchway, partner at Davis Graham and head of the firm’s Environmental & Public Lands Group. “Her extensive background in environmental law and compliance will add depth to our practice and strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.”





Williams focuses her practice on a broad range of matters, including civil and criminal defense for state and federal enforcement actions. Before joining Davis Graham, Williams practiced in the Houston office of an international law firm, where she represented clients in environmental enforcement actions, supported transactions, and advised on regulatory advocacy.

About Davis Graham

Davis Graham is one of the Rocky Mountain region’s preeminent law firms. The firm’s practice has a strong focus on corporate finance and governance, mergers and acquisitions, natural resources, environmental law, real estate, technology, property rights, and complex litigation.