In the Matter of the Estate of:

Tim Yee, Deceased

Case Number: 26PR2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS





Estate of Tim Yee, Deceased

Case Number: 26PR2

All persons with claims against the above-named estate must present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Denver County, Colorado on or before the later of the following dates:

Four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or

Claims may be forever barred sixty days after the date this notice is mailed or otherwise delivered to the creditor.

Sharon Yee

Personal Representative

Address:

2750 Zenobia Street

Denver, CO 80212