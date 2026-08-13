In this week’s issue, we learn from the intellectual property attorneys at Dorsey & Whitney that firms are increasingly representing Chinese companies seeking to enforce patents, trademarks and trade secrets in the United States — a shift that reflects China’s emergence as a global innovator. In our AI miniseries, we turn our attention to Faegre Drinker, the firm recently made the leap from limited trials to full enterprise-wide deployment, rolling out both Microsoft Copilot and the legal-specific AI platform Harvey to its entire workforce. Finally, there continues to be major movements in law firm hiring. Read all about it in this week’s Law Week Colorado.