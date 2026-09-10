This week in Law Week, we examine a major shift in legal education as the national law school accreditor repeals its diversity standard amid mounting federal and state scrutiny, with former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Melissa Hart discussing what the change could mean for accreditation and law schools nationwide. In our ongoing AI miniseries, we look at Kilpatrick Labs, an incubator housed within law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton. The issue also highlights movement across Colorado’s legal community, with new firm and lawyer announcements.