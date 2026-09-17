This week’s Law Week examines the fight to protect judicial independence through a conversation with former U.S. Rep. David Skaggs and former federal judge Deanell Reece Tacha. We profile tax attorney Maverick Flowers and his wide-ranging practice. The issue also covers major court developments, including the 10th Circuit’s decision allowing Denver Water to complete the Gross Dam expansion, Colorado’s temporary pause on livestreaming criminal proceedings and the latest Colorado appellate opinions. Rounding out the issue are judicial appointments and moves across Colorado’s legal community, including new attorneys and leadership changes at several Denver firms.