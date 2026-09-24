This week, Law Week Colorado looks at how the historic combination of Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader. We examine the growing uncertainty Colorado employers face as federal immigration policies affecting H-1B workers and international students continue to evolve. We explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping legal practice — and why lawyers who learn to work effectively alongside AI may gain an advantage. In the courts, the Colorado Supreme Court issued two new opinions, while the 10th Circuit opened public comment on proposed 2027 rule changes, including provisions addressing generative AI. Plus, catch up on the latest moves in Colorado’s legal community.