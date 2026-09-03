This week’s Law Week Colorado celebrates the 2026 Outstanding Attorneys Beyond Denver, highlighting four lawyers making an impact in legal communities outside the Denver area. The issue also profiles Meshach Rhoades and her move to Hogan Lovells Cadwalader, while covering recent judicial appointments, Colorado Court of Appeals and 10th Circuit decisions, and a judicial ethics opinion addressing the use of a judge’s professional name. Rounding out the issue are updates from Colorado’s legal community, including new attorney hires and the Colorado Attorney General’s upcoming public hearing on artificial intelligence and chatbots.