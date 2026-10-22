This week’s issue recognizes three Outstanding Legal Professionals whose expertise, dedication and behind-the-scenes contributions help Colorado’s legal community thrive. Meet Sharon Schell, a legal assistant at Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell; Alex Miller, a paralegal at the Colorado Department of Law; and Andrew Johnson, chief information officer at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. We examine the growing importance of trade secret litigation as Colorado restricts noncompete agreements, explore healthcare governance under Colorado’s new AI law and introduce a statewide portal connecting attorneys with pro bono opportunities. Plus, find updates on federal court procedures and the latest attorney hires and law firm announcements.