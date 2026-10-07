This week’s issue of Law Week Colorado highlights the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, featuring profiles of Colorado attorneys recognized for their work across a range of practice areas, including litigation, insurance, construction and intellectual property. The issue also examines concerns surrounding the removal of a federal judicial climate guide, reports on Justice Samuel Alito’s recusal from a Colorado Suncor Energy case and covers the latest moves within Colorado’s legal community, including new attorneys and leadership changes at several Denver law firms.