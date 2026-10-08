This week, Law Week examines whether the U.S. Supreme Court has jurisdiction in the closely watched Suncor climate litigation, including a recap of the Oct. 5 oral arguments. We also explore a trade case brought by a Colorado-based association involving a rarely used import safeguard and examine what 100 Colorado law firm listings reveal about visibility on Google Maps. In our People section, we highlight several significant moves across Colorado’s legal community, including Foley Hoag’s addition of three Denver partners, Akerman’s appointment of Erika LaBelle as Denver managing partner, and new attorneys joining Dorsey, Otten Johnson and BAL.