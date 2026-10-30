This week’s Law Week Colorado explores the succession challenges facing Colorado law firms as demographic shifts reshape the legal profession. We also examine a proposed class-action lawsuit filed by two Colorado public interest law firms challenging home equity agreements and their compliance with state and federal consumer protection laws. The issue features a 5Q interview with Angela Hygh of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, recent 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decisions and the latest attorney moves, promotions and professional recognitions.