This week’s Law Week examines several significant legal developments, including how Colorado’s water laws are being tested by data center growth and a Tenth Circuit ruling allowing Denver Water’s Gross Reservoir expansion to proceed. The issue also explores a zoning dispute surrounding a proposed ICE detention center in Hudson and Lathrop GPM’s expansion through HG Law. Additional coverage includes recent court opinions, changes to attorney admission rules and the latest law firm hires and appointments across the state.

Previous articleLaw Week Colorado – October 8, 2026

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