This week in Law Week Colorado, our Trial Talk series examines a $65 million wrongful death verdict and the questions it raises about Colorado’s damages cap. We also take readers inside the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado for a closer look at the attorneys representing the federal government. Our courts coverage highlights recent opinions from the Colorado Supreme Court and 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, while our People section features attorney moves, new hires and Peckar & Abramson’s expansion into Denver. Plus, don’t miss our latest 5Q interview with Laura Perlov of Norton Rose Fulbright.