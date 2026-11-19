This week in Law Week Colorado, we explore the growing influence of artificial intelligence on the legal profession, including how AI is reshaping construction law and a new Colorado-developed platform designed to improve law firm workflows. We also celebrate 25 years of advocacy for children by CASA of Jefferson and Gilpin Counties and report on the confirmation of Colorado federal judge Daniel Domenico to the 10th Circuit. Our courts coverage highlights recent Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals opinions, while our People section features attorney moves, law firm expansions and professional appointments across the state.