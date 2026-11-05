This week, we looked at Denver’s preparations for a potential federal presence at polling places, explored who should establish the guiding principles for artificial intelligence, and reported on a federal civil rights lawsuit involving a Lakewood school. We also cover recent court opinions, the U.S. Supreme Court’s oral arguments in St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, and the Colorado Judicial Institute’s 2026 award recipients. Plus, catch up on law firm leadership changes, new partner announcements and our latest 5Q interview with Taryn Hanrahan of Fairfield and Woods.